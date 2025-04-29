Three people were killed in a shooting in northern Sweden on Tuesday, police said, the latest shooting to rock the Nordic nation.

Police said they received reports of shots fired in the center of Uppsala, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the capital Stockholm and that "a certain number of people have been found with wounds that could have resulted from a shooting".

In an updated statement, police said "three people are confirmed deceased following a shooting", adding they had opened a murder investigation.

SVT public television reported that witnesses said a suspect, a man in a mask, had fled on a scooter.

Broadcaster TV4 said the shots were fired inside a hair salon in the center of the city.

No arrests have yet been made.

The Nordic country has struggled in recent years to rein in shootings and bombings linked to score-settling between rival criminal gangs.

Perpetrators are often young teens who are hired as contract killers because they are under 15, the age of criminal responsibility in Sweden.

Swedish police said in January that the number of shootings had declined in 2024 for the second year in a row, with 296 shootings, a decrease of 20% compared with the year before.

Conflicts between rival gangs are causing violence as each seeks to intimidate the other. Some of the incidents are also part of attempts to blackmail individuals or companies. Often, the gangs recruit underage teenagers to carry out the offences.

According to earlier police estimates, more than 60,000 people in the Scandinavian country of 11 million inhabitants are believed to have connections to criminal gangs.

In Uppsala, two young men were convicted last year in connection with rampant gang crime for the murder of the mother of a high-ranking gang member.