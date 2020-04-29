Four people were injured in a stabbing incident in the German city of Hanau on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that officers had detained two suspects.

German magazine Focus Online cited police as saying a group of five to seven men had attacked passers-by with knives. The magazine also said none of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Four people between the ages of 17 and 26 were taken to a clinic in Hanau, near the financial hub of Frankfurt in western Germany, with injuries including stab wounds, said the police in a statement. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police confirmed.

One of the suspects who was detained was 23 years old, the other 29 years old, added police.

A police spokesman said the motive for the attacks was still unclear. But he added there were no signs that the incident was connected with the killing of nine people with Turkish and Muslim roots in February by a gunman.

In the rampage in February, a 43-year old man with racist views shot dead nine people in shisha bars in the center of Hanau before killing himself and his 72-year-old mother, an attack that shook Germany.

