Some 50 lawmakers across the political spectrum in the French National Assembly have received death threats, local media reported on Tuesday.

Parliament speaker Richard Ferrand said he would take legal action, AFP news agency and other media reported, citing sources in parliament.

In all, there are 577 politicians in the lower house of the French parliament.

The lawmakers received the death threats by email but so far, it is unclear who sent them.

The threats were directed against lawmakers from the governing majority and the opposition alike, reports said.

Last month, a committee chairwoman was targeted with anti-Semitic abuse, the LCP Assemblee Nationale broadcaster reported.