Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday warned that nuclear accidents may occur in the European territories as well amid escalating tensions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

As Russia continues blaming Kyiv for shelling the area around the Zaporizhzhia plant, Medvedev, currently the deputy head of the country's security council, said on Telegram on Thursday that missiles and shells are getting closer to the reactor of the power plant and the radioactive isotope storage facilities.

He also claimed that Kyiv and "their Western patrons" seem ready to arrange a new tragedy, similar to the notorious 1986 Chernobyl accident.

"They say it's Russia. It's an obvious, 100% lie, even for the stupid Russophobic public. Even the U.N. doesn't believe it. They say that it happens accidentally. They allegedly didn't want it. What can you say? ... It should not be forgotten that the European Union also has nuclear power plants. And accidents are also possible there," said Medvedev.

On Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged that all military activities immediately stop at the Zaporizhzhia plant as Russia and Ukraine traded blame for the shelling at Europe's largest nuclear facility.

Guterres expressed grave concern about the unfolding situation in and around the nuclear station and implored all military forces and equipment stationed there to withdraw.

Also, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Thursday that he is seeking to visit the nuclear plant amid fresh shelling of its compound.

Grossi told the U.N. Security Council that there was no immediate threat to the safety of the nuclear site based on a preliminary assessment but warned that this could change at any moment.

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said Washington supports Ukraine's proposal to create a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been reportedly shelled several times, raising concerns about a nuclear disaster.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of the attacks on the nuclear facility.

Russia took control of the facility on March 4, roughly two weeks after beginning its offensive against Ukraine.