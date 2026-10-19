Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Monday that anti-government demonstrators had crossed a "red line" after a police station was set on fire during protests.

Demonstrators have clashed with police since Tuesday as months of protests escalate, driven by fresh demands for better university conditions, anger over corruption and renewed calls for Rama's resignation.

"Protests are a right, whereas violence is a crime; this red line must be drawn clearly at this critical stage of our democratic development," Rama said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister said he was prepared for dialogue, except with those who commit violence and political parties that fail to distance themselves from it.

Protesters again briefly clashed with police outside the education ministry on Monday afternoon, after gathering in their hundreds from early morning.

Demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, who responded with tear gas, forcing the crowd to disperse.

AFP reporters also saw a small group smashing the doors and windows of the appeals tribunal before police intervened, continuing the attacks on government buildings in recent days.

"We will continue our movement until Rama resigns. We are not criminals, we want social peace and better living conditions in our country," Leka Sina, a 22-year-old science student, told AFP.

"Violence is not a solution, but the government also needs to reflect deeply to understand this revolt," he added. Across the demonstrations police have regularly used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds that have targeted government buildings and smashed stores in several parts of the city.

Protesters have hurled stones, petrol bombs and fireworks at police.

Around 300 people have been injured in the clashes, more than half of them police, according to the authorities.

Petrol bombs were thrown into a police station and the interior ministry entrance on Sunday.

Several other government buildings have been badly damaged in the demonstrations, including the education ministry, which remains a focal point of the demonstrations.

In a meeting with officers on Monday, Rama praised the police response and pledged a 2,500-euro ($2,200) payment to "each officer on the front lines" as well as a "significant salary increase" from Jan. 1.

Rama, who has blamed "foreign hands" for the unrest, also accused Iran and Russia of driving misinformation online.

Stressing that Russia is "not an ally of Albania," Rama warned against a "wave of Russian influence surging through the entire social media ecosystem".

He also warned against "tens of thousands of fake profiles," allegedly linked to Iran, which have been mobilised under the guise of environmental activism.

The anti-government protests in the Balkan nation were initially sparked by a controversial resort development linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's family.