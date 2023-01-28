Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced his country's plans to launch voluntary military conscription for women amid ongoing border tensions with Azerbaijan.

"Soon, we are planning to introduce a completely new institute of women's voluntary temporary military service," Pashinian said in a statement as Armenia marked the 31st anniversary of the creation of its armed forces.

The government has undertaken "large-scale reforms in the army," he said.

An official high school will be set up soon, a training center that meets the best modern standards and will become "a forge for the formation of a new class of officers," he said.

The government is also taking measures "to equip our army with modern weapons and equipment, trying to encourage local producers as much as possible," Pashinian added.