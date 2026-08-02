Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was reappointed to his office by President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Sunday.

The announcement came after a newly elected parliament convened its first session and the previous government handed in a constitutionally mandated resignation.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party secured victory in Armenia’s parliamentary elections in June, paving the way for him to remain in office for another term.

Under Armenia's Constitution, the outgoing government continues to perform its duties in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

The first session of Armenia's newly elected National Assembly was marked by controversies as, for the first time in the country's history, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, was not invited to attend, drawing criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The Armenian Apostolic Church has emerged as one of the government's most outspoken domestic critics in recent years.

Karekin has repeatedly criticized Pashinyan's administration over issues including the country's security and relations with Azerbaijan, while the prime minister has publicly accused senior church leaders of interfering in politics.