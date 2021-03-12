Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was hospitalized with heart failure on Friday and is undergoing treatment, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing local newspaper Hraparak.
“The president has heart problems. He is hospitalized in the Astghik Medical Center,” the newspaper writes. The president’s press office told Interfax that Sarkissian had experienced coronavirus-related health complications.
“In connection with the coronavirus, the President of Armenia has complications. He is currently being examined at the Astghik Medical Center,” the press service noted.
Sarkissian has been a thorn in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's side of late, on Thursday declining to sign a decree approving the appointment of Artak Davtyan to head the army's general staff, after the previous army chief was dismissed during a political crisis.
