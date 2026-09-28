At least 13 people have been killed in a blaze at a fireworks factory in Russia's western Yaroslavl region, state media reported Monday, citing emergency services.

The village of Kubrinsk, where the fire broke out, has been cut off from the electricity grid, state news agency TASS said.

Shops in the village were also closed.

More than 100 emergency personnel were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze, TASS said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Investigators opened a criminal case over suspected violations of workplace safety regulations at hazardous production facilities, but provided no further details.

The Yaroslavl region lies around 300 kilometres (186 miles) northeast of Moscow.