At least 28 people were wounded in Munich on Thursday in a car-ramming incident that the state premier said was probably an attack.

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker drove a car into a crowd of people as the German city prepared to host a top-level security conference.

Police in the southern city said a car approached police vehicles stopped by a demonstration held by the Verdi union before speeding up and hitting people.

The suspected attack throws security back into the spotlight before a federal election next week following several other violent attacks.

It also came hours before leading international figures, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were in the city for the high-profile Munich Security Conference, which starts Friday.

"It was probably an attack," Bavaria state premier, Markus Soeder, told reporters.

Bavaria's interior minister said he did not suspect there was a connection to the conference

Police said they had detained the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

A passer-by said he witnessed the incident from a window of a neighbouring office building. The car, a Mini Cooper, had threaded its way between the police vehicles and then accelerated, he said.

Another witness said she had seen part of the incident from a building. The car had accelerated and hit several people in the crowd, she said.

People in the crowd were taking part in a strike held by the Verdi public sector workers' union whose leader, Frank Werneke, expressed shock but said he had no further details.

Police set up a gathering point for witnesses in the Loewenbraeukeller, one of Munich's oldest beer halls.

The incident occurred around 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the security conference venue.