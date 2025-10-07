At least four people were killed Tuesday when a Ukrainian attack hit the Russian-occupied Kherson region, the Moscow-installed governor said, as Kyiv intensified retaliatory strikes against Russia.

Moscow said it had intercepted 209 drones overnight and in the morning from Ukraine's second large barrage in a row.

Four civilians were killed in a "targeted drone attack on civilian vehicles" on a highway, Vladimir Saldo, governor of the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region, wrote on Telegram.

He added that another person was wounded in a separate Ukrainian strike in the region.

Kyiv did not immediately comment but denies targeting civilians in Russian-occupied areas of the country.

Ukraine's local authorities, meanwhile, accused Russia of killing a man in the city of Kherson, which Kyiv controls.

"A 65-year-old resident of Kherson came under enemy fire. He sustained fatal injuries," the Kherson region governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Kyiv is ramping up strikes on Russia's energy and oil infrastructure, in what it sees as a legitimate response to Moscow's daily attacks on Ukrainian cities, which have at times left millions without heating and power.

Ukraine said Russia had launched 154 drones and missiles overnight Monday-Tuesday, around half of which were intercepted.

An unmanned aircraft hit railway and energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Poltava and Sumy regions, leaving more than 1,000 people without electricity.

On Monday, Ukraine launched 251 drones towards Russia, and two people died in a rocket strike on the city of Belgorod, around 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"One thousand people in four settlements remain without electricity," according to Belgorod's Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov, adding that repair works were ongoing after the barrage.

The Russian army controls around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, and has been grinding forward on the battlefield, with both militaries suffering immense losses.