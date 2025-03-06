At least six people were killed, dozens of others wounded as Russia launched overnight airstrikes across Ukraine, officials reported Thursday.

An attack on a hotel in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in the southeast of the country claimed the lives of four people, authorities reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, wrote on Telegram that more than 30 people were injured in the attack.

Shortly before, volunteers from a humanitarian organization had reportedly checked into the hotel but survived, according to reports.

The governor of the region, Serhiy Lyssak, said on Telegram that 14 multi-storey residential buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars and 12 shops were damaged.

Initially, reports mentioned two dead and seven injured.

The information from the war zone cannot be independently verified.

Air strikes in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv and Odessa in the same night, killed two and left three injured.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia attacked with two Iskander-M type missiles and 112 drones. They reportedly shot down 68 drones.

The location of 43 decoys was lost, which is usually due to electronic countermeasures.