Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has canceled all his appointments for the day and is being tested for the coronavirus after an unidentified close colleague tested positive, a spokesperson for Kurz said Monday.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens has taken the same precautions, and Kurz's staff are also being tested, the spokesperson said, adding that Kurz was not in quarantine.

Kurz and Kogler were last in contact with the colleague on Wednesday, Austrian news agency APA said.