The BBC's director-general and head of news resigned Sunday amid allegations of bias at the broadcaster, including over its editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The publicly funded BBC had been under mounting pressure after an internal report by a former standards adviser, which cited failings in its coverage of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, gender minority issues and a speech made by Trump, was leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Trump welcomed the departures, criticizing the two as "very dishonest people" after the BBC's flagship Panorama program edited two parts of one of his speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 2021.

Tim Davie, who has led the British Broadcasting Corporation since 2020, defended the organization, saying its journalism was seen as the gold standard around the world. But he said mistakes had been made and he had to take ultimate responsibility.

Deborah Turness, the CEO of BBC News, also resigned. In an email to the staff she said: "I want to be absolutely clear, recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."

Widely respected around the world, the BBC still tops polls in Britain on the most trusted news brand and has a huge reach in the country, providing news, entertainment and sport.

But the corporation, which is funded by a license fee paid by all television-watching households, comes under intense scrutiny from some newspapers and critics on social media, who object to its funding model and perceived liberal stance.

It has, in recent years, been accused of failing to maintain its commitment to impartial news by critics on both sides of the political divide, struggling to navigate the fractious political and cultural environment.

The leaked internal report claimed BBC Arabic had shown anti-Israel bias in its reporting of the war in Gaza and that an effort to cover a group campaigning for single-sex spaces had been suppressed by a small group of staff who saw it as hostile to a gender minority group.

The report was written by Michael Prescott, a former political editor of the Sunday Times, who was an independent adviser to the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Board for three years before he left in June.

He compiled a dossier for the BBC's board after he said bosses had "repeatedly failed" to tackle what he described as multiple examples of institutional bias.

Multiple scandals

In recent years, the BBC has struggled to contain multiple scandals.

In 2023, Gary Lineker, at the time its most highly paid sports presenter, was suspended for criticizing the government's immigration policy. That briefly led to many sports staff walking off the job in solidarity.

Some of its audience condemned it for showing punk-rap duo Bob Vylan chanting against the Israeli military at this summer's Glastonbury music festival. Then it pulled a documentary about Gaza earlier this year because it featured the son of a deputy minister in the Hamas-run government.

In the Panorama documentary broadcast last year, Trump was shown telling his supporters that "we're going to walk down to the Capitol" and that they would "fight like hell," a comment he made in a different part of his speech.

BBC director-general, Tim Davie, attends the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, U.K., May 7, 2023. (AFP Photo)

He had actually said his supporters would "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

Trump, in a social media post Sunday, accused the two executives of having tried to influence a U.S. presidential election.

"On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!" he said.

Davie defends BBC

British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy thanked Davie for his work as director general. A person familiar with the situation said Davie's decision had left the BBC board stunned and he would stay on for the next few months while a replacement was found.

Davie defended the corporation, saying it should be championed, not weaponized, due to its role in helping to build a healthy society and thriving creative sector.

But he said it was not perfect and he had made his decision after "reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times."

The BBC, which has to negotiate a new charter with the government in 2027 to guarantee its finances, had been slow to respond to the recent run of negative headlines and the BBC's media editor, Katie Razzall, said a dispute between the corporation's board and leaders of news had held up an official response for days.

The chairman, Samir Shah, is now expected to apologise to lawmakers for the furore on Monday.