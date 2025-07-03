Over 100 BBC employees have signed an open letter to Director-General Tim Davie, accusing the broadcaster of acting as a “mouthpiece” for the Israeli government in its coverage of the war in Gaza.

The letter, also endorsed by over 300 other media professionals – including actors Miriam Margolyes, Charles Dance, and director Mike Leigh – adds to growing internal dissent over the network’s editorial direction.

The letter criticizes the BBC for allegedly failing to meet its own editorial standards, arguing that its reporting "falls short" in representing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Signatories claim that content often resembles "PR for the Israeli government and military."

The backlash comes days after controversy over the BBC’s decision to livestream Glastonbury Festival act Bob Vylan, who chanted "Death to the IDF!" during a live broadcast.

In response, a BBC spokesperson emphasized that "robust discussions" among editorial teams are essential and reaffirmed the corporation’s "full commitment to covering the conflict impartially."

The spokesperson highlighted the BBC’s award-winning programming on Gaza, such as Life and Death in Gaza and Gaza 101.

The open letter also alleges internal censorship. According to the signatories, BBC employees have been accused of bias for sharing articles critical of Israel on social media and content creators say they have faced editorial pressure in the name of neutrality.

A major flashpoint was the BBC’s decision to drop the documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, despite the film having been approved by senior editorial policy staff.

The documentary was later acquired by Channel 4. The BBC said it failed to pass final editorial checks and risked creating “a perception of partiality,” though insiders suggested the move was influenced by public statements from the film’s contributors, including journalist Ramita Navai, who has called Israel “a rogue state.”

The letter described the decision as politically motivated and said it reflected a culture of editorial fear. It also called for the resignation of BBC board member Robbie Gibb due to his ties to the Jewish Chronicle, which the letter accused of publishing anti-Palestinian content.

The BBC denied any board-level influence on the decision to drop the film, stating its Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee had no involvement.