Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed authorities had exposed "terrorist sleeper cells" allegedly linked to Germany, the United States, Ukraine and other countries.

"Terrorist 'sleeper' cells have been exposed today," Lukashenko said in remarks released by his office. He alleged that Germany, Ukraine, the U.S., Poland and Lithuania were involved in their work.

Lukashenko ordered on Friday the full closure of Belarus's border with neighboring Ukraine, BelTA state news agency reported.