Belarus has introduced the death penalty for attempts to carry out acts of terrorism, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, putting several opposition activists' lives on the line.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on the possibility of the death penalty for an attempted terrorist act," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, adding that the law will come into force 10 days after its publication.

Belarus had moved on April to make attempted acts of terrorism punishable by the death penalty after activists tried to sabotage parts of the railway network to make it harder for Russia to deploy forces into Ukraine for its invasion. The Belarusian lower house of parliament had approved the change to the criminal code in two readings.

Belarus currently has the death penalty for acts of terrorism that cause a loss of life, brutal murders and multiple murders.

The crackdown on protests over mass anti-government protests in the summer of 2020 has sometimes seen people charged with terrorism for crimes that might earlier have been considered hooliganism.

The Investigative Committee has for instance said one person was charged with terrorism for pouring red paint over the car of a judge and that another charged with the crime for throwing a rock at the window of a prosecutor.