As the war Russia initiated against Ukraine enters its ninth day, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is under siege as explosions are heard throughout the city.

The north of the city is experiencing major military clashes. Irpin, which lies 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the north of Kyiv, is suffering heavy bombardment by Russian warplanes.

The bridge over the Irpin river was destroyed by the Ukrainian military to prevent any Russian advance.

Hundreds of thousands of people who reached the bridge by car later try to get to the safe zone across the river, with planks placed over the waterway creating the only passage for civilians to Kyiv.

Mariya Vance, who crossed to the other side with her dog, shouted “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine) as she passed.

Krsitina Kushnir, who said they had been bombarded by Russian warplanes, said that “there is nothing else to do.”

“Russian warplanes have been hitting houses for days. We have been bombarded,” she said.

“We decided to leave the house with a couple of goods we took with us. We have no idea where to go. We will either go to Kyiv or another city in the south,” Kushnir added.

“We are grateful”

As the “bridge of life” becomes a symbol of hope for hundreds of thousands of people, the Ukrainian military also uses the wooden planks as a gateway.

Ukrainian troops, equipment and food all pass over the planks that constitute the “bridge of life.”

Alona, a female soldier of the Ukrainian military, said that thousands of Ukrainian women are also on the front lines to support the cause against the Russian invasion.

“There are thousands of women who never leave soldiers alone,” she said.

“We are grateful to them all. We will provide a bright future for our children once this war is over,” she said.

Kyiv prepares for street warfare

Barricades have been set on nearly every street of the capital Kyiv.

Mines have been planted to prevent passage of Russian military as sandbags and used tires are everywhere to be seen as part of barricades.

Baby lemur named 'Bayraktar'

Humans are not the only species to suffer from Russia’s invasion, as thousands of animals in Kyiv Zoo were moved underground to prevent any harm.

The baby lemur named "Bayraktar" (Photos by Uğur Yıldırım)

The first newborn at the zoo, a baby lemur, was named “Bayraktar” in reference to Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles heavily used by Ukrainian military to prevent the advances of Russian military.

Administrators of the zoo said that the baby lemur is just a day old now and very healthy.

The Turkish drones seen as a “hero of the war” by the Ukrainians as local TV channels broadcast videos showcasing TB2 drones’ capabilities.

A song praising the Turkish drones has also been composed.