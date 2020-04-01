Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for the novel coronavirus recorded a video message on Wednesday from his house in Scotland where he praised the selfless devotion of health care workers and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.

The 71-year-old heir-to-the-throne marked his first appearance since coming out of self-isolation on Monday, in a video message released by Clarence House.

After suffering “luckily, relatively mild symptoms,” Charles said that he finds himself on the other side of the illness.

In a video address, the prince stated although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. His wife Camilla, 72, who had tested negative, is remaining in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms.

“As we are all learning this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” he said referring to his self-isolation.

Charles also paid tribute to doctors, nurses and other staff on the front line in the National Health Service, whom he said were under enormous strain and risk, adding their "utter, selfless devotion to duty" made the nation proud.

It was essential, he added, that these key workers were treated with special consideration when trying to do their shopping and also singled out store staff for praise for keeping shelves stocked.

"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness," Charles said.

"As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens," he said. "None of us can say when this will end, but end it will.”

The heir to the throne praised those on the front line in the National Health Service and concluded his message saying: “It has been so wonderful to see just how many across the U.K. have signed up in their hundreds of thousands to be NHS volunteers, offering their help to do whatever they can to provide support to those on the front line.”

Last week on Wednesday Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on the NHS in Aberdeenshire. He came out of self-isolation on Monday.

The prince's mother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, is currently with her husband Prince Philip, 98, at her Windsor Castle home, west of London. Buckingham Palace has said she too is in good health.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose by 27% to 1,789 people, official figures on Tuesday showed, with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.