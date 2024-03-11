The government of the U.K. announced that they would allocate £117 million ($150 million) in funds to provide protection of mosques, Muslim community centers and schools in the country in the face of growing anti-Muslim hatred.

The move follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge in late February to provide more than £70 million to protect Jewish schools, synagogues and other facilities used by the Jewish community.

The government said the funding was allocated to reflect the number of community sites used by each faith, with British Muslims making up 14 times more of England and Wales’ population than British Jews.

Sunak and his ruling Conservatives have been under heavy criticism for enabling Islamophobia to rise in the country.

Islamophobic incidents have more than tripled since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion, according to Tell MAMA, an organization monitoring anti-Muslim sentiment and abuse in the U.K.

Speaking on the new funding pack, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "Anti-Muslim hatred has absolutely no place in our society. We will not let events in the Middle East be used as an excuse to justify abuse against British Muslims.”

Tell MAMA says the steep rise in anti-Muslim attacks was caused by various far-right remarks in the past five months, especially following former Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s attack on pro-Palestinian protesters who demanded a cease-fire in Gaza. She had described them as anti-Semitic "hate marchers.”