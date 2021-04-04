The center-right GERB party of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has come first in parliamentary elections with around 25% of the vote, according to partial exit polls published on Sunday evening.

However, this would mark a drop of roughly nine points from the party’s 2017 performance and several new protest parties also look to have done better than expected.

Gallup international found that GERB had won 25%. Alpha research estimated its share at 25.7%.

Borissov’s GERB is seen falling short of the majority and is expected to struggle to find allies to form a stable governing coalition in a more fragmented parliament.

The vote is seen as important for the country’s ability to restart its economy battered by the coronavirus and effectively tap into the European Union’s 750 billion euro ($881.9 billion) Recovery Fund.