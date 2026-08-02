At least 72 migrants died during last week's mass crossing into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, where tens of thousands swam from Morocco, local officials said Sunday.

Most of the estimated 60,000 people who rushed into Spain's North African territory have since returned to Morocco, following the territory's largest mass migrant crossing.

"The latest figure that we have is 72," the government's delegate to Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez Triano, told reporters, when asked about the number of fatalities.

The previous toll was 67 deaths.

Spanish police and troops patrolled the streets of Ceuta Sunday as the enclave returned to normal after the sudden mass influx of migrants from Morocco.

Only small groups of migrants were still walking around after most who crossed the small border barrier returned voluntarily to Morocco in 48 hours.

The largest migrant rush into the enclave has caused an international crisis for Spain, with European partners criticizing Madrid for its immigration policies.

Outside a housing project near Ceuta port, Spanish soldiers detained a group of nine tired-looking migrants who were sitting on the pavement, guarded by troops with an armoured car, an AFP reporter said.

Small inflatable boats from a rescue unit scoured the waters around the border barrier that extends into the Mediterranean Sea, where a new 500-meter (1,640-feet) floating boom reinforced security.

People aboard inflatable boats navigate on the Moroccan side of the new floating barrier deployed by Spain to reinforce security of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Aug. 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Civil Guard were also taking migrants off a bus to escort them back to the border post to return to Morocco.

The border crossing was calm, with groups of workers picking up trash, clothes and rubbish left behind during the mass crossing.

Rumors

Spain has blamed criminal gangs for spreading rumors that a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling on immigration would allow migrants easier passage.

Some analysts suggested Morocco could allow migrants to cross the border to put diplomatic pressure on Spain, which has recently improved ties with Rabat's archenemy, neighboring Algeria.

In 2021, around 10,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta, taking advantage of Morocco easing border controls as a way to pressure Spain.

Moroccan officials have so far not offered any statement on the crisis.

A migrant shows his passport while being escorted to the Ceuta-Morocco border in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, Aug. 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

But some of those who crossed the border said they had heard the border was open – a rumor quickly amplified on social media.

The EU said it would hold a video call Tuesday after 22 bloc members issued a joint open letter calling for an urgent meeting to agree a speedy coordinated response and to prevent further uncontrolled crossings.

Italy on Saturday implemented a one-month suspension of its Schengen agreement with Spain allowing for visa-free movement between borders.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a letter to EU leaders, blasted the "selfish" reaction by some EU countries.