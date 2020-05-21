Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov was hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 infection in Moscow Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

"Ramzan Kadyrov was taken to Moscow by plane with a suspected case of coronavirus. Now (he) is under medical supervision," state news agency TASS reported, citing a medical source.

News agency RIA Novosti also quoted a medical source as saying Kadyrov, 43, was in a Moscow hospital, while Interfax quoted a medical source saying he was "suspected of having the coronavirus." He was also diagnosed with lung damage.