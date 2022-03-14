China has a unique relationship with Russia that it could use to bring an end to Russia's three-week invasion of Ukraine, the United States said on Monday.

Speaking after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sat down with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Beijing "has tremendous leverage with Russia."

The relationship between Russia and China is "distinct from the relationship that we, or just about any other country on the planet has with Russia," Price told reporters.

"With that, in mind, (China) could do more than probably many other countries to bring an end to this senseless violence, to this brutality, to Putin's premediated war of choice," he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The comments come after media reports surfaced over the weekend suggesting Russia has reached out to China for economic and military aid to bolster its war effort in Ukraine. Russia and China have denied the reports.

Price did not speak directly to the claims, which cited an anonymous U.S. official, nor did the White House in its readout of Sullivan's meeting with Yang.

It simply said that the U.S. national security advisor "raised a range of issues in U.S.-China relations, with substantial discussion of" Ukraine war.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 596 civilians have been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the United Nations. However. it has warned that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to access areas of increased hostilities.

Some 2.8 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.