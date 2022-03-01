Belarusian troops entered the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine Tuesday and joined Russia's military operation, the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine said, citing the head of regional department of the "North" defense forces, Vitaly Kirilov.

According to Kirilov, a column of equipment was seen on Tuesday moving from the Belarusian city of Grodno in the direction of Chernihiv city. The equipment was identified as Belarusian by marking.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus emphasized that "all exits from the city are mined," explaining that "mined" means that "there are mines, and you can explode on them."

According to him, Chernihiv is ready to defend itself.

"Do not put yourself and your loved ones in danger. Stay at home or in shelters," Chaus added.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk has no plans to take part in war against Ukraine, according to Belta.

"The Belarusian army has not taken and does not take any part in the hostilities. We can prove this with anything," he said. "Moreover, the Russian leadership has never raised this issue with us – about our participation in the armed conflict."

"We are not going to continue to participate in this special operation in Ukraine. There is no such need," the Belarusian leader stressed.

According to him, the Belarusian army covers the state border from Brest to Mazyr "to prevent the penetration of radicals and weapons into the country."

Lukashenka also announced Tuesday that the air defense forces in Belarus were put on alert to prevent "stabs in the back" of Russian troops.