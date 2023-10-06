British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized the indoctrination of the idea that people can be any sex they want, as he said "a man is a man and a woman is a woman" and people should not be bullied into believing they can be any sex they want to be.

Referring to how society should deal with transgender people, he told his party's annual conference: "We shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be.

"They can't, a man is a man and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense."

A British government spokesperson said: "The government has a proud history of advancing LGBT rights and one of the most robust legislative protection frameworks for LGBT people in the world."

"There is no place for hate crime in our society, it does not reflect the values of modern Britain, and we remain committed to ensuring these abhorrent offences are stamped out - which is why we have a robust framework to tackle it wherever it is found."

"However, we are clear that biological sex is fundamentally important to protecting single-sex spaces and providing appropriate healthcare as set out by ministers."

Recently, Britain's healthcare authorities announced that they would prohibit transgender patients from staying in female-only wards to bring a "common sense approach" to sex and equality.

The decision came after an uproar as the institution attempted to use "inclusive language" by changing some terms like "breastfeeding" to "chestfeeding," calling mothers "birthing people," and more.