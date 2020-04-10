The U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Britain had recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period since the last report, the highest daily toll yet.
It brings the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in U.K. hospitals to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases inside the country climbed to more than 65,000.
