Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to a total of 10,935 from 10,003 on the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with daily deaths standing over 900 for 2nd day in a row.

However, the figures also marked showed the first fall in a daily death toll since March 26, 18 less than its daily record of 950 the day before. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.

Number of registered cases increased by 7,472 to 117,710, second only to the United States.

The bottleneck in Spanish labs conducting the tests has led to relatively low levels of testing in Spain compared to other European countries, authorities have acknowledged.

Health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities. The latest number show the rate of infections up by 6.8 percent, compared with 7.9 percent on Thursday and 20 percent in the middle of last week.

And the daily rise in deaths also slowed to 9.3 percent on Friday, down from 10.5 percent on Thursday, and a big drop from the 27-percent increase on March 25.

Italy, with more than 115,000 reported cases as of Friday morning, has seen new infections leveling off after three weeks of the West’s first nationwide shutdown.