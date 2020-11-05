Monday night's deadly terrorist attack in Vienna is connected to extremists in Germany, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Thursday.

"Regarding the Vienna case, there are links to extremists who are considered dangerous in Germany," Seehofer told parliament on Thursday without providing details.

A German Interior Ministry spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) that extremists are tightly knit across European countries.

"It is now a key task for German security agencies to evaluate and check these contacts," he said.

A man who had previously tried to join the Daesh terrorist group rampaged in Vienna on Monday night armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police.

Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a COVID-19 lockdown.

Others barricaded themselves inside restaurants for hours until they were sure the danger had passed. A video that appeared to be from the scene showed a gunman, dressed in white coveralls, firing off bursts seemingly at random as he ran down the Austrian capital’s dark cobblestone streets.

While the attack lasted just minutes, authorities said only on Tuesday afternoon that there was no indication of a second attacker – adding to the tension in the capital as residents were urged to stay home.