There has been a 14% surge in the number of discrimination cases filed in Germany in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the country's Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency.

"We have never had so many people submit applications to the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency as we did last year," said Ferda Ataman, the head of Germany's anti-discrimination office, in announcing the report at a news conference in Berlin.

Ataman pointed out that many countries in Europe have laws ensuring equal treatment for individuals and explained that discrimination based on factors such as age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, religion, worldview, race, and anti-Semitism is prohibited under Germany's General Equal Treatment Act (AGG).

She noted that the highest number of complaints, 43%, were related to racial discrimination, and said 27% were about discrimination against people with disabilities, 21% about gender-based discrimination, 10% related to age and 6% were based on religion and worldview.

The majority of complaints were related to "access to services" and the "world of work," she said.

Ataman emphasized that the complaints are just the tip of the iceberg and do not fully reflect the extent of discrimination in Germany.

She highlighted that exclusions of disabled individuals from everyday life and the workforce, the failure of individuals with Turkish or Arab surnames to find housing, and the inability of people older than 50 to find employment solely based on their age should not be considered "normal."

"The numbers clearly show this. We have received more complaints than we can handle," she said.

'Lowest point' in history of Federal Germany

Ataman stated the election Sunday of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate in Sonneberg is the "lowest point" in the history of Federal Germany, considering the candidate's far-right populist, Islamophobic, and anti-immigrant stance.

The far-right party, achieved its first victory in a district council election in Germany, marking a significant turning point in the country's political landscape.

The outcome is being described as a watershed moment for German politics.

"As a combatant against discrimination, I see myself as an advocate for all those who experience discrimination in Germany. Many people are afraid and worried about their future in the country," said Ataman.

She urged politicians to listen to those who harbor concerns and fears, rather than focusing on those who vote for far-right parties.