Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Monday the United States and Israel over the prolonged war with Iran and vowed that Europeans would push for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

"Regarding Iran, yes, I've become disillusioned," Merz told a press conference in Berlin when asked about his earlier remarks that the U.S. lacks an "exit strategy" and that Americans were "humiliated" by Tehran.

"The U.S. and Israel assumed, right from the start, that this problem would be resolved within a few days, and we now have to acknowledge that it isn't," the chancellor said. "That's why we, from the European side, want to contribute diplomatically to finding a solution."

The Conservative leader noted that Germany has resumed direct talks with Iran and is consulting regional partners to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at finding a solution to the conflict.

"We are coordinating closely with the U.S. side on this, but we also make it clear that we have our own European ideas on how to reach a resolution to the conflict," Merz said. "II hope we succeed, but I am not certain.”