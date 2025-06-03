Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof’s fragile four-party coalition collapsed Tuesday after far-right leader Geert Wilders yanked his Freedom Party (PVV) from government in a fiery standoff over immigration policy – a move that throws the Netherlands into political chaos just weeks ahead of a key NATO summit.

The shock exit came after a tense, short-lived meeting in parliament, where coalition leaders failed to bridge a widening gulf over Wilders' radical anti-immigration demands. Minutes later, Wilders took to X to pull the plug.

“No signature, no adjustments, so PVV leaves the coalition,” he wrote.

Wilders had issued an ultimatum: adopt his 10-point immigration crackdown – or face collapse. His plan included closing borders to asylum seekers, deploying the military for border control, shutting down asylum centers, and deporting Syrians with temporary protection.

Schoof and his allies balked.

“I’m shocked,” said VVD party leader Dilan Yesilgöz, slamming the move as “super irresponsible.”

Wilders’ party, which stunned Europe with a sweeping election victory 18 months ago, had grown increasingly impatient with what he viewed as bureaucratic foot-dragging on migration. Last week, he made clear: implement his hardline plan or lose his support.

“Close the borders for asylum seekers and family reunifications. No more asylum centers opened. Close them,” he had demanded, warning, “If nothing changes, we’re out.”

By Tuesday, the threat had turned real.

Leaders from the three other coalition parties – the center-right VVD, centrist NSC, and the rural BBB – were left scrambling.

“He holds all the cards and is deliberately pulling the plug,” said BBB’s Caroline van der Plas.

NSC’s Nicolien van Vroonhoven criticized the melodrama, saying they were already working on elements of Wilders’ plan.

The collapse could mean fresh elections and a political vacuum just three weeks before The Hague hosts NATO leaders – a summit meant to underscore unity on defense in a time of war in Europe and global uncertainty.

Wilders, whose PVV remains the largest party in parliament, painted the talks as futile and “unpleasant,” admitting late Monday: “It doesn’t look good.”

Political analysts say Wilders’ demands – including deporting dual nationals convicted of crimes – could violate international laws. Critics accuse him of intentionally creating a crisis to bring down the government and consolidate his populist base.

Despite the fallout, Wilders’ political momentum hasn’t slowed. Recent polls still place PVV narrowly ahead of leftist challenger Frans Timmermans and his Green/Left alliance.