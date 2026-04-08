A mosque in the Netherlands was severely damaged in a vandalism attack, raising concerns over a pattern of incidents targeting places of worship, the Islamic Foundation Netherlands (ISN) said Wednesday.

The foundation said the attack took place on the night of April 4, when perpetrators entered the Sultan Ahmet Mosque in Zaandam and caused significant damage inside the premises.

It said the vandalism targeted an educational center within the mosque complex that is currently under construction.

ISN warned that the incident was not isolated, pointing to what it described as a pattern of attacks targeting places of worship in the Netherlands.

The group noted that mosques have previously faced "threatening letters, graffiti, intimidation and even physical violence," warning that such incidents cause "great unrest and feelings of insecurity within the Muslim community."

ISN said the case has been reported to the police and urged authorities to prioritize the investigation and ensure the safety of mosques and other religious institutions.