The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has taken steps to examine the legal grounds surrounding the ban imposed by the Moldovan Government on the Shor Party, in response to a case brought forth by the party.

The court on Monday called upon the Moldovan Government to address the challenge posed by the Shor Party's ban.

It announced the decision to notify the Moldovan Government of the application's admissibility after a preliminary examination. The government has been invited to provide a written statement on the facts, admissibility, and merits of the case by July 1, 2024.

The court in Strasbourg, France, emphasized that this application might be considered a "case with impact," suggesting its potential to address significant issues relevant to Moldova and the convention system as a whole.

It is worth noting that a considerable majority of applications to the ECHR are dismissed without substantive examination. In 2020, 95% of cases were declared inadmissible or struck out, with only 2,000 reaching the level of a court review.

The SHOR Party of Moldova filed the application with the Court in August, arguing that the government's ban violated fundamental human rights.

Marina Tauber, former vice chair of the SHOR Party, commented on the Court's decision, highlighting its significance in the pursuit of justice.

She emphasized the importance of open and fair elections, asserting that the Moldovan government's ban on the party last year undermined democratic rights. Tauber welcomed the Court's approval of the application and its commitment to hearing the case.