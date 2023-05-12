The top drug lords in the Western Balkans were arrested following an investigation into encrypted phones, Europol said Thursday.

Europol said in a statement that on May 11, coordinated raids were carried out in Serbia and in the Netherlands to target a cartel's leadership and distribution infrastructure.

"A total of 23 individuals have been arrested, including the 3 leaders of this criminal organization, considered as High Value Targets by Europol," said the statement.

Seven other members of this criminal organization were already arrested in Belgium in 2021.

Two individuals were previously arrested for other offenses in Serbia and Peru.

Another suspect was arrested in the Netherlands on May 8.

Serbian authorities seized assets to the tune of 5 million euros ($5.44 million).

During the operations, 15 high-end cars and luxury jewelry and watches were seized in 35 house searches.

Also, police units captured weapons and explosives including two sniper rifles, three automatic rifles, guns, silencers, 24 detonator capsules and five devices for remote initiation of detonators, 13 packages of plastic explosives, and several hundred pieces of ammunition.