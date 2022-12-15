The European Parliament reached an agreement on the reception conditions for asylum seekers Thursday.

A statement published by the EU Parliament noted that registered asylum applicants will be able to start working sooner and their integration prospects will improve, under a draft law agreed by Parliament and Council."

The main objective of the revised directive "is to ensure equivalent reception standards across EU member states when it comes to material conditions, including housing, health care and an adequate standard of living for applicants," the statement added.

These new rules should prevent asylum seekers from moving around the EU after their registration, according to the statement.

The new directive also aims to improve asylum seekers' independence and integration.

"Asylum-applicants should be allowed to work not later than six months from the date of the registration of their application, instead of the current nine months" and "they will get access to language courses, civic education courses or vocational training courses," the statement read.

According to the EU Parliament, "member states must ensure every unaccompanied minor is assigned a guardian no later than 15 days after their lodging an application for international protection."

Also, those children "should enter into the school system at the latest two months after arrival."

The Civil Liberties Committee and the plenary, as well as the Council, must approve the document so that it can be published in the Official Journal and enter into force.

Member states will have two years to adopt the directive in their national laws.

Dutch Member of the EU Parliament Sophie in 't Veld called this document as a "breakthrough."

She hailed the progress made toward a common European asylum system and the possible "improvement in the lives of asylum applicants across the EU."

"Especially now that we see pictures of asylum applicants having to sleep on the streets in several member states, it is time Europe shows its human face and ensures high and consistent reception standards," the MEP said.