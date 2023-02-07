The European Union is sending 1,150 rescuers and 70 rescue dogs to Türkiye in the wake of Monday's powerful quakes, the EU commissioner for crisis management said Tuesday.

"EU solidarity at its best," Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.

The units come from 19 different European countries, including non-EU members Montenegro and Albania.

Their deployment is coordinated through the "EU Civil Protection Mechanism," through which countries in need can request emergency assistance from the EU and other countries participating in the scheme.

At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, an official from Türkiye's disaster agency said Tuesday.

The earthquakes were also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.