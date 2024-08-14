Europe has detected its first cases of the Oropouche virus, also known as the "sloth virus," sparking fears of a wider spread.

The virus was long confined to South America however multiple cases have now been reported in Italy and Spain as of Aug. 1, among travelers returning from Cuba, according to the peer-reviewed medical journal, Lancet.

South America has been battling various arboviral infections for years, including Zika, chikungunya, and dengue. Brazil is currently experiencing a severe dengue outbreak.

As of Aug. 1, 2024, the region has recorded 8,078 cases of Oropouche fever in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, with the virus becoming endemic in Cuba, according to the journal.

Oropouche virus, first identified in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955, typically circulates in forested areas, is transmitted by midges and mosquitoes and resides in sloths, non-human primates, and birds.

However, the current outbreak has seen urban transmission, indicating a potential shift in the virus's behavior.

Most cases of Oropouche fever exhibit mild symptoms akin to dengue, such as headache, muscle pain, nausea, and rash. However, severe complications like meningitis and encephalitis can occur.

On July 25, two young Brazilian women without underlying conditions died from the virus, the first reported deaths.

The Pan American Health Organization has highlighted concerns about possible mother-to-child transmission.

Brazil has reported one fetal death, one miscarriage, and four cases of newborns with microcephaly, with investigations ongoing into other potential fetal deaths linked to the virus.

The spread of Oropouche virus is likely driven by climate change, human and animal mobility, deforestation, and land use changes. Its unique three-segment RNA genome may also contribute to its rapid spread and mutation.

With no vaccines or specific treatments available, control measures are limited. While insect repellents and mosquito nets may not be fully effective against midges, chemical insecticides like deltamethrin have shown some efficacy.