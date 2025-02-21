As Washington and Moscow edge toward negotiations to end the war in Ukraine – without Kyiv at the table – European leaders are shaping a security plan to prevent a future Russian attack.

After months of behind-the-scenes talks, the proposal is gaining traction and is expected to be a key topic when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron visit Washington next week for separate meetings with President Donald Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron, (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives for an informal meeting of leaders from key European Union nations and the U.K., Paris, France, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

Starmer, set to meet Trump on Thursday, has underscored that the initiative hinges on U.S. military support – something that could be a tough sell.

“The only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again is a U.S. security guarantee,” Starmer said Monday.

While Ukraine seeks NATO membership as its ultimate security guarantee, that goal appears increasingly elusive. Washington has signaled it is off the table for now – along with Kyiv’s aspirations to reclaim the fifth of its territory occupied by Russian forces.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a force of more than 100,000 European troops to ensure Russia does not return post-cease-fire.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a press conference, Kyiv, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo)

But Western leaders are discussing a smaller "reassurance force," not a full-scale peacekeeping mission along the 600-mile (1,000-kilometer) front line.

Limited deployment, high stakes

The British-French-backed plan envisions fewer than 30,000 European troops stationed away from active combat zones, protecting strategic sites such as nuclear power plants.

The front line would be monitored remotely using drones and advanced surveillance tech, while Western air power – potentially including U.S. assets – would be positioned in Poland or Romania as a deterrent.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ruled out American ground forces but left the door open for logistical and air support.

Trump, who has long criticized NATO allies for not carrying their weight, is expected to press Europe to take on a larger role in its own security.

Divisions within NATO

The plan is far from universally accepted within NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed discussions of a European-led force as "premature" and reiterated that NATO must remain the bedrock of European security.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country has been a key logistical hub for Ukrainian military aid, ruled out sending troops.

Italy’s Constitution limits its ability to deploy forces abroad, and countries like the Netherlands would require parliamentary approval.

Britain, France, and NATO’s Nordic and Baltic states – those closest to Russia – are seen as the most likely contributors to any security force.

Moscow’s hardline stance

Russia has flatly rejected the idea. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that even if European troops were not deployed under a NATO banner, their presence in Ukraine would be "unacceptable."

With an estimated 600,000 Russian troops still in Ukraine, analysts say any cease-fire agreement that leaves them in place would be a fragile one.

Michael Clarke, a visiting professor in war studies at King’s College London, warned that an unsuccessful force could collapse into renewed conflict within two years. A successful one, he said, "could last 20 or 30 years."

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene echoed concerns that Europe remains underprepared, despite the urgency of the moment.

“Russia is preparing for a long war,” she told the Associated Press (AP). “Does anyone believe this is only aimed at Ukraine? Europe needs to muscle up now.”