France and Spain on Thursday gained a measure of relief after battling some of the worst wildfires in recent memory, which forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee, including Hollywood star George Clooney, his wife Amal and their twin children.

Elsewhere across Europe, however, new fires continued to erupt as the wildfire season intensified. Deadly blazes were reported in Greece, while firefighters also battled outbreaks in Britain, Portugal and Türkiye.

Scientists say the severity of this year's fires underscores the growing threat climate change poses to Europe, as hotter, drier conditions leave vegetation more combustible and drive increasingly intense and destructive wildfires.

France: 'Resolutely optimistic'

"We are resolutely optimistic. We can assume that the worst is behind us with this totally unprecedented fire," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told BFMTV.

The prefect of Gironde, the French region hardest hit by the fires, said Thursday had offered some hope.

"It is the first somewhat optimistic day because we have the feeling that we are beginning to return to normal life and that things are starting to improve significantly," Sophie Brocas said.

French firefighters have been battling a massive wildfire west of Bordeaux that forced the evacuation of 220,000 people.

Earlier Thursday, the fire service said it was "reasonably optimistic" the blaze was no longer advancing.

Fire Chief Marc Vermeulen said hotspots in the wildfire zone had dropped from six to three since the morning.

The wildfire has destroyed more than 200 homes, burned 42,000 hectares (104,000 acres) and killed two firefighters.

Smaller fires were affecting other parts of southern France, including one in Brignoles on Wednesday that forced Clooney, Amal and their 9-year-old twins to flee their estate.

Spain: State of emergency lifted

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lifted the state of emergency over a wildfire west of Madrid after the prefect's office said there were no longer any active fire fronts.

More than 60,000 people were evacuated during the height of the fire, but by Thursday most had been allowed to return home.

In the neighboring Avila region, another wildfire that has been burning since last week has become the largest since Spain began keeping records in 1961, scorching 50,000 hectares.

Spain is experiencing another heat wave this week, and officials warned the conditions could reignite fires in the Madrid region.

Near Spain's border with Portugal, a new wildfire broke out Wednesday in Fermoselle, forcing the evacuation of more than 600 people, emergency services said.

Greece: 'Difficult days'

Three firefighters have died battling wildfires in Greece, two on the island of Crete and one near Gytheio on the mainland.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned of "difficult days" ahead as summer heat persists and Greece's annual wildfire season reaches its peak.

The wildfires in southwestern Crete forced the evacuation of 8,000 people, some aboard coast guard vessels, as the flames threatened the resort village of Agia Galini. About 300 firefighters were battling the blazes.

Daniela Schmidt, an Austrian tourist, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) by phone she saw wildfires sweep across parts of the island overnight. Unable to return to their hotel, she and her family were evacuated wearing only their bathing suits.

Britain: 'Dynamic' fire

Firefighters in eastern England were making good progress battling a "dynamic" wildfire that has engulfed large areas of heathland and prompted the evacuation of dozens of residents and visitors.

The wildfire at Dunwich Heath, northeast of London, had grown to cover about 150 hectares (370 acres), roughly the size of 210 football pitches.

"Although the fire is dynamic, it remains stable, and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is making good progress and is confident its tactics are working," a statement said.

In Scotland, firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Cairngorms National Park that has been burning for more than two weeks and has destroyed about 10 square miles (25 square kilometers) of moorland.

Portugal: 800 firefighters deployed

In northern Portugal, nearly 800 firefighters were battling a forest fire in Valpacos, the country's civil protection service said.

Five people have suffered minor injuries, including three firefighters and a police officer, the service said.

Burning since Tuesday, the wildfire has consumed more than 6,000 hectares, the service said.

Türkiye: Fires near tourist areas

Firefighters in Türkiye were battling forest fires near the popular tourist regions of Antalya and the Dardanelles.

Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı said all but five of the 110 fires that had broken out across the country were under control.

Turkish firefighters battle raging fires following a fire in Fethiye, Muğla, Türkiye, July 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye's forestry agency said intensive ground and aerial operations were targeting blazes along fire-prone coastal areas from Antalya to Alanya and from Muğla to Fethiye.