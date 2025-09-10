European leaders condemned Wednesday the suspected Russian violation of Polish airspace after multiple drones were shot down – a first for any NATO member during the Ukraine war.

"Last night in Poland, we saw the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began, and indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental," EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

"Russia’s war is escalating, not ending. We must raise the cost on Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and invest in Europe’s defence," Kallas added.

She reaffirmed that the bloc will support initiatives like the Eastern Border Shield defense line.

NATO's spokesperson also said on X that Secretary-General Mark Rutte is closely in touch with Poland.

"Russian violations of Polish airspace are unacceptable. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the security of Europe as a whole. Poland is in its full right to defend its airspace. We fully support Poland, as a NATO Ally and EU Member State. Sweden and Poland stand united in our support for Ukraine. I am in contact with my Polish colleague," Swedish Foreign Minister Maria M. Stenergard said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also found the violations "deeply concerning" and "entirely unacceptable."

"Norway reaffirms its steadfast support for our ally Poland and our shared commitment to European security," he further wrote on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violations, deeming them "unacceptable."

"I call on Russia to put an end to this reckless escalation. I reiterate to the Polish people and their government our full solidarity. I will soon speak with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. We will not compromise on the security of the Allies," he said.

'Unacceptable act'

"Strongly condemning" the violation as "an unacceptable act and an offence to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that every provocation "must be firmly rejected" by Europe.

Meanwhile, Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin wrote on X: "This was a reckless and unprecedented act that is a stark reminder of the threat posed by Russia to Europe's security. Ireland stands in full solidarity with Poland and its right to take necessary steps to defend its sovereign territory."

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot described the violation as "another reminder" of the Russian "threat" to all of Europe.

"That is why we must keep strengthening NATO to ensure our security, and in particular that of our Eastern Allies. We stand firmly with Poland. Only unity and more pressure on Russia's war economy will stop Moscow’s campaign of terror," he wrote on X.

Poland said Wednesday that it downed drone-type objects that repeatedly violated its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.

"As a result of today's attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said on the US social media company X’s platform.

It said the act "created a real threat" to the country, and Polish forces used weapons against the intruding objects.

"Polish and allied radar systems tracked several objects via radar, and regarding those that could pose a threat, the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces decided to neutralize them. Some drones that intruded into our airspace were shot down," the command said.

Authorities ordered residents in the most threatened regions – Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie provinces – to remain at home while military operations continue.