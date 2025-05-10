European leaders visiting Kyiv on Saturday warned of increased pressure and “far-reaching consequences” if Moscow refuses to agree to a 30-day cease-fire in the war in Ukraine.

"A just and lasting peace begins with a full and unconditional ceasefire," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. "If Moscow continues to obstruct, we will step up the pressure - together, as Europeans and in close coordination with the United States."

Macron noted Ukraine had already accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Washington on March 11. "Russia, however, delays, sets preconditions, plays for time, and continues its war of invasion," the president wrote.

The leaders of Ukraine's four key European allies were jointly pressing for a 30-day ceasefire during a coordinated visit to Kiev on Saturday.

Newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train alongside Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The trio then met up with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Merz threatened tougher sanctions.

"There will then be a massive tightening of sanctions and there will be further massive aid for Ukraine. Politically anyway, financial aid, but also military aid," Germany's new leader told Bild newspaper.

The US would support this intensification, Merz said, noting US President Donald Trump's diminishing patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the quest to end the more than three-year-long war.

The ball is now in the Kremlin leader's court and "Putin must give the answer to this offer," the conservative chancellor stressed.