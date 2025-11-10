Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump as "constructive" and said he is not afraid of Trump, dismissing reports of tension during their October meeting in Washington.

In remarks to The Guardian, after fresh Russian attacks knocked out power across Ukraine, he said: "He didn’t throw anything. I am sure."

He added that the two had "normal, businesslike, and constructive" talks focused on Ukraine's defense needs and measures to weaken Moscow’s capabilities.

"Everyone in the world is afraid of Trump. That’s the truth," he said. Asked if that applied to him as well, he replied: "No ... we are not enemies with America. We are friends. So why should we be afraid?"

Zelenskyy emphasized respect for the democratic choice of Americans, calling the U.S. "our strategic partner for many years, perhaps even decades and centuries."

The Ukrainian leader also credited King Charles with playing a quiet but influential role in improving relations between Kyiv and Washington, noting that Trump "respected" the British monarch and saw him as "very important."

"His Majesty is very supportive of our people," Zelenskyy said.

Patriot system

Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv wants to order 27 Patriot systems from U.S. defense producers and urged European allies to lend their own in the meantime.

"It’s never enough. It’s enough when the war ends," he said, referring to Western military assistance.

The interview took place at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, where power briefly went out due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.

"These are our living conditions," Zelenskyy said with a grin. "It’s normal. We have fluctuations with electricity in Kyiv, like everywhere else."

He accused Moscow of waging a "hybrid war against Europe" and warned that Russia might open a new front against another European country as the fighting in Ukraine continues.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that Russia's current offensive in the Donetsk province, including the assault on Pokrovsk, had brought Moscow no success despite heavy losses. "Putin is in a dead-end situation in terms of real success," he said.

Ukraine has faced days of power outages after Russian drones and missiles struck the country's grid, including two nuclear plants in western Ukraine. The state energy company Centrenergo said output had fallen to "zero" following the attacks.