British opposition leader Rishi Sunak unveiled his shadow cabinet on Monday, reintroducing several senior ministers to roles they previously held before last week's parliamentary election.

Former Foreign Secretary David Cameron stepped down amid the changes.

Andrew Mitchell takes charge of foreign policy in the interim shadow cabinet, composed of key spokespersons selected by the opposition leader to mirror the government's cabinet.

The Conservative Party endured a significant electoral setback last week, marking a historic defeat that saw numerous cabinet members, including former Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, lose their seats.

In his resignation speech, former Prime Minister Sunak took responsibility for the party's election loss, while Labour Party leader Keir Starmer became the country's new leader on Friday.

Richard Holden, who narrowly retained his seat by just 20 votes, also resigned as Conservative Party Chairman. In his resignation letter to Sunak, he stated, "A thorough review of the General Election campaign is needed. While I will contribute to this, it should ideally be conducted with fresh perspectives to provide clarity."

"The shadow cabinet includes James Cleverly continuing to oversee the home office, while James Cartlidge will handle defense matters," the party's statement said.

"The Conservative Party faced a challenging election, and it is crucial that we regroup and reflect on these results," new interim Chairman Richard Fuller said in the statement. "We must also conduct a candid and thorough examination of the Conservative Party's strengths across the country and identify areas for improvement."

Chris Philp will serve as Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, taking over from Penny Mordaunt, one of the senior lawmakers who lost their seats. Former business minister Kemi Badenoch was assigned the "leveling up" portfolio.

Jeremy Hunt retains the finance portfolio, while former Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden assumes the role of deputy leader of the opposition, the party announced.