Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency announced Monday that it had uncovered a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, while local media reports said the investigation is connected to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's former aide Andriy Yermak.

The agencies did not name the official, in line with Ukrainian ⁠law, but local media ​widely identified him ​as Yermak, ⁠who ‌resigned ‌late last ⁠year ‌amid ​a corruption ⁠scandal.

NABU said an "organized group" laundered "460 million hryvnias (8.8 million euros) through a luxury construction project near Kyiv," adding that one of the members was a "former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine."

Yermak – until late last year, Zelenskyy's closest aide and one of Ukraine's most powerful men – resigned in November 2025 after his home was raided by anti-corruption officers.

He had served as Zelensky's right-hand man throughout much of the Russian invasion. His downfall shook Kyiv's wartime political scene.

"Urgent investigative actions are ongoing," NABU added.

Yermak served as Zelensky's top aide from 2020 to 2025.

He resigned in November after NABU uncovered a giant corruption scheme in the war-battered energy sector that it said involved top government officials.

Ukraine has been hit by several major corruption scandals during the war with Russia, now in its fifth year.

Zelenskyy replaced Yermak with ex-intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.