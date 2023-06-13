Support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been increasing, according to a recent survey conducted by a broadcaster.

On Tuesday, the RTL broadcaster reported the survey results conducted by the research institute Forsa. It collected data on party preferences. Forsa asked 2,504 people, "Which party would they vote for if there were a general election next Sunday?"

According to the survey, the AfD gained two percentage points compared to the previous week and is now the second strongest party with 19%, ahead of the ruling Social Democrats at 18% and one of its coalition partners, the Greens, at 14%.

The conservative opposition of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) lost one percentage point and is currently at 29%.

The figures for the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) at 7% and the Left Party at 4% remain unchanged from the previous week.

The AfD is currently experiencing a surge in the polls at the federal and state level with values of 17% to 20% – the CDU is at 27% to 30%.

In the states of Thuringia and Saxony, the AfD was in first place in recent polls, and in Brandenburg near Berlin, it was at a similar level to the CDU and SPD.

In these three states, state elections are scheduled for 2024.

The AfD adopts a strong anti-immigration policy and is skeptical of European Union membership. Parts of the party are under observation by the domestic intelligence service.

The AfD's surge has sparked a debate about the possible causes.

One reason points to the public dispute between the ruling coalition parties. But the conservative opposition parties are also seen as partly responsible.