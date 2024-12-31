Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), is making concrete plans for an online meeting with U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, her spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

"We are already in contact about an X Space between the two," spokesman Daniel Tapp told Spiegel magazine and dpa. Spaces is a feature that enables live broadcasts of conversations on Musk's platform X.

South African-born Musk, who is known for posting provocative messages on his platform, has been provoking debate in German politics, as the country prepares for elections on Feb. 23.

"Wait until Alice and I do an X Spaces conversation. They will lose their minds," Musk wrote on Monday in response to an influencer close to the AfD.

Weidel previously thanked Musk for his support in a video on X.

So far, there has been no personal phone call or meeting between Weidel and Musk. "But that will surely change soon," said the AfD spokesman.

The German government has described U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk's renewed endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an attempt to sway the country's upcoming election.

Musk is free to express his opinion, said deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann in Berlin. But at the same time, she said, "It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election through his comments."

She was responding to Musk's call for support for the AfD in Germany's Feb. 23 vote.

In an opinion piece for Germany's conservative newspaper Die Welt, Musk described the AfD as "the last spark of hope for this country."

The piece's publication prompted the resignation of a senior editor at the newspaper in protest.