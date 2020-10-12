The father of Italian football club Roma legend Francesco Totti died Monday due to COVID-19.
Italian daily Corriere della Sera said that Enzo Totti, 76, died of COVID-19 in Rome's Spallanzani hospital, where he was being treated.
The same source added that Enzo had a heart attack a few years ago, putting him in a high-risk group for the virus.
On Twitter, Roma offered their condolences to the Totti family.
A former Italian international, Francesco Totti, 44, spent his whole 24-year career at Roma.
Playing in the forward and attacking midfield positions, Totti scored 307 goals and produced 183 assists in 785 club appearances.
He was also captain of the senior Roma squad.
Totti-led Roma won the Italian top-tier Serie A league title in the 2000-2001 season.
Separately he helped the Italian national team win the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
Totti retired from football in 2017.
