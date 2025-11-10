Finland has recorded a surge in hate crimes so far this year, with nearly 70% of cases motivated by victims’ ethnic or national background, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported Monday, citing data from the Police University College.

The report found that police registered 1,808 suspected hate crimes in 2025, marking a 13% increase from the previous year and the highest figure since records began.

Most of the cases involved racist motives, including verbal insults, threats, and harassment, according to the report. Hate crime reports in Finland have risen steadily since around 2020, reflecting growing concern over racism and xenophobia in the country.

"The Finnish Criminal Code does not include the criminal categories of hate crime or hate speech, but hate motive is a basis for increasing the punishment. Therefore, any act that is defined by legislation as a crime can be a hate crime," said Police University College.

Jenita Rauta, a researcher at the university, said victims' disability, sexual orientation, or religious background were among hate crimes reported last year.

"The trend is concerning. In my opinion, the increase in hate crimes against people with disabilities reflects, for example, a broader societal polarization in which those in vulnerable positions are targeted," Rauta said.

According to the report, the most targeted group was Syrians living in Finland, as the most common victims were Muslims, and the suspected crimes typically took place online.