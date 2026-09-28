The threat of Russian-linked sabotage operations across Europe has intensified in recent months, with Finland also facing potential risks as concerns mount over Moscow’s alleged hybrid activities, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported Monday.

Teemu Liikkanen, head of counterintelligence at the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo), said there are no signs of an imminent threat in Finland but stressed the need for preparedness.

"There is no reason to panic or become fearful. We should not go down that road. But we need to be prepared and ready," Liikkanen told the broadcaster.

Defense industry facilities and operations linked to Finland's support for Ukraine are considered particularly exposed to potential Russian sabotage, according to the report.

Jyrki Isokangas, a retired colonel and lecturer at the University of Jyvaskyla, said in the report that Moscow's objective is to create divisions among Western countries and erode their willingness to assist Ukraine.

"Russia is trying to create an atmosphere in Western countries in which helping Ukraine is seen as something that you shouldn't or can't do," he said.

Isokangas, however, said he does not believe Moscow is seeking a military confrontation with NATO.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has also called on Finns to mentally prepare for the possibility of sabotage, according to the report.